Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $531,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $187.53 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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