Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 468,516 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Ball were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 4,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Ball by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ball

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Neutral Sentiment: LaMelo tripped Miami’s Bam Adebayo during the Hornets’ play‑in game; the NBA assessed a flagrant foul and fines (reports say about $60K total). This is sports news only and not connected to Ball Corporation. Hornets' Ball fined $60K total for pair of play-in incidents

LaMelo tripped Miami’s Bam Adebayo during the Hornets’ play‑in game; the NBA assessed a flagrant foul and fines (reports say about $60K total). This is sports news only and not connected to Ball Corporation. Neutral Sentiment: The NBA and some commentators said the takedown should have been called a flagrant and merited ejection; league review and debate among analysts continue. Again, this relates to the athlete only. NBA says LaMelo Ball's takedown...

The NBA and some commentators said the takedown should have been called a flagrant and merited ejection; league review and debate among analysts continue. Again, this relates to the athlete only. Neutral Sentiment: LaMelo issued an apology for the play; reactions from opponents and teammates vary and the incident has generated broad social/media coverage. This is reputational/sports news, not corporate. LaMelo Ball issues apology...

LaMelo issued an apology for the play; reactions from opponents and teammates vary and the incident has generated broad social/media coverage. This is reputational/sports news, not corporate. Neutral Sentiment: Family and media reaction: LaVar Ball criticized Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and pundits offered hot takes; these amplify headlines but do not tie to Ball Corporation. LaVar Ball blasts Heat coach...

Family and media reaction: LaVar Ball criticized Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and pundits offered hot takes; these amplify headlines but do not tie to Ball Corporation. Neutral Sentiment: Postgame antics (including a viral clip of LaMelo punching the Hornets’ mascot) and All‑NBA chatter are driving social engagement, but they are not company news for Ball Corporation. LaMelo Ball punches team mascot...

Postgame antics (including a viral clip of LaMelo punching the Hornets’ mascot) and All‑NBA chatter are driving social engagement, but they are not company news for Ball Corporation. Negative Sentiment: Risk of headline/ticker confusion: because the athlete’s last name matches Ball Corporation’s ticker, increased social/SEO noise could momentarily attract headline-driven retail flows or mistaken searches. Investors should treat this as noise and focus on Ball Corp’s fundamentals (recent quarterly beat and FY‑2026 guidance) rather than unrelated sports coverage. Ball Corporation stock page

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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