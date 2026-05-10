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Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
DuPont de Nemours logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ballentine Partners LLC cut its DuPont stake by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 21,623 shares and leaving it with 44,829 shares valued at about $1.8 million.
  • DuPont reported better-than-expected Q1 results, earning $0.55 per share versus the $0.48 consensus, with revenue of $1.68 billion slightly ahead of estimates and up 4.3% year over year.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.93.
  • Interested in DuPont de Nemours? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 21,623 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -828.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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