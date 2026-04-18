BAM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BAM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of BAM Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BAM Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here