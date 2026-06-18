Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 168,902 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,576 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 168,902 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Intel were worth $51,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 122,936 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,303 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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