Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,332 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Up 9.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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