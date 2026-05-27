Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.65 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,264,902 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,584,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Reuters: Qualcomm strikes AI chip deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Is Up Today

Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth driver by increasing Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected and AI-enabled vehicles. Can Qualcomm's Expanded Stellantis Tie-Up Boost Its Shares?

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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