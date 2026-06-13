Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,431 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 158,273 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Intel were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Up 6.5%

Intel stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here