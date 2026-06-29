Bandwidth Inc. $BAND Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,873 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.57% of Bandwidth worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company's stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400,231 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,398 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bandwidth by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,300 shares of the company's stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.25.

View Our Latest Report on BAND

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 29,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $2,104,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,090. This trade represents a 90.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 4,228 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $271,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,753,253.85. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,523. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -149.74 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.58 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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