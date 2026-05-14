Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $227.78 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $227,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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