Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,623 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 46,681 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $167,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337,036 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 53,384 shares during the period. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 11,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Zacks.com

Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Article

Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Article

Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Article

Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Article

Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Article

Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Negative Sentiment: News of Disney permanently shutting down a popular section of a park may create some near-term negative sentiment around the parks segment, even if the financial impact is unclear. Article

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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