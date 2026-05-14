Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 698,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

HON opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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