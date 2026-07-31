Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.28 Billion Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 596,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of Lam Research worth $2,277,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $297.99 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.06 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $372.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.47.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Reuters: Chip equipment maker Lam Research forecasts strong revenue on AI boom

Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Seeking Alpha: Lam Research pops up after Q4 revenue jumps 30%; outlook smashes estimates

The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately and EPS of , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Benzinga: Needham raises Lam Research EPS estimates

Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook.

Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows executives have been sellers, with no reported open-market purchases in the past six months. Broader risks include semiconductor cyclicality, China-related equipment restrictions and elevated valuation after the rally.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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