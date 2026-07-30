Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 2,084,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.44% of Union Pacific worth $3,509,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $311.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $292.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 44.70%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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