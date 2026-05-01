Bank of America Corporation $BAC is Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's 7th Largest Position

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 290,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.6% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $248,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.57 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $382.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

More Bank of America News

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Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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