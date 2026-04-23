Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8%

BAC stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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