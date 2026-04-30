Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 12.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.24. 3,518,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,922,426. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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