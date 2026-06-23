Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Bank of New Hampshire's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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