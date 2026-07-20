Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 37,649 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353,944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of W.P. Carey worth $159,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.0%

WPC stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 160.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.83.

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About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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