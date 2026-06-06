Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,761 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of nVent Electric worth $198,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 317,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 101,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $162.79 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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