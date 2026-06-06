Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,459 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 70,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Ventas worth $222,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,851,968 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,305,000 after acquiring an additional 101,370 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

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About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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