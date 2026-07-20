Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Church & Dwight worth $125,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company's stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

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