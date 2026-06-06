Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 157,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Xylem worth $164,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

XYL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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