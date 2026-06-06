Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 100,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Entergy worth $228,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 385,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,609,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,769,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $163,519,000 after buying an additional 555,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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