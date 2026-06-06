Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,953 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 56,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Verisk Analytics worth $182,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,119. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $181.73 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $321.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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