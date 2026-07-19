Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 267.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425,651 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,413,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of CNH Industrial worth $202,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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