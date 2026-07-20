Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.62 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,124 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of US Foods worth $133,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in US Foods by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company's stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.00.

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US Foods Trading Down 0.2%

USFD opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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