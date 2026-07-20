Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $136.53 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,321 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $136,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $345.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.30.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $291.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $299.76. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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