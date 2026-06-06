Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $169.31 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948,521 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 154,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Bloom Energy worth $169,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 783,040 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $265.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $608,474.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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