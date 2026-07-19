Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $224.87 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,908 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 323,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of CF Industries worth $224,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 141.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $121.17 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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