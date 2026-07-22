Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,920 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 512,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of American Healthcare REIT worth $74,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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