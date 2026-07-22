Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Pentair worth $79,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Key Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Pentair Trading Down 0.9%

PNR opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.40.

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About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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