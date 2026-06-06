Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,436 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 40,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of IQVIA worth $221,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $224.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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