Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 164,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $188,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OHI stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.Omega Healthcare Investors's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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