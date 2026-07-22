Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,303 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 15,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Insulet worth $80,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,794,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 283,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 712.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 279,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $80,082,000.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were identified in the latest news flow.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were identified in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Schall, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, and BFA Law, issued class-action filings or investor reminders related to PODD shares purchased between February 2025 and May 2026, keeping the issue in the spotlight. Pomerantz Law Firm article

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Schall, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, and BFA Law, issued class-action filings or investor reminders related to PODD shares purchased between February 2025 and May 2026, keeping the issue in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: The litigation references an August 31, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process is still in an early procedural stage rather than reflecting a final outcome. SueWallSt deadline reminder article

The litigation references an August 31, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process is still in an early procedural stage rather than reflecting a final outcome. Negative Sentiment: The core allegation is that confidence in Insulet’s manufacturing story “collapsed” after two Omnipod recalls exposed quality failures, which could raise concerns about future product reliability, regulatory scrutiny, and potential financial liabilities. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit notice article

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of PODD opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.64. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PODD

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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