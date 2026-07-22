Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,720 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,729 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $78,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 194.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,238 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.75.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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