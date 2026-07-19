Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,263 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Ventas worth $232,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 856.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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