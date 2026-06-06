Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,923 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 38,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Keysight Technologies worth $187,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $329.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average of $265.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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