Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,189 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,729 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of EMCOR Group worth $176,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after buying an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $817.00 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $837.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.14 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $836.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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