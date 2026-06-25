Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,544 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Intel were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Article

Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Article

Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Article

Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also hit during a broader tech and AI selloff tied to weakness in semiconductors, memory-chip concerns, and a marketwide rotation out of high-valuation AI names. Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $141.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $659.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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