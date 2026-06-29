Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,032 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Jabil were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

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Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $358.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $356.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,812,410. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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