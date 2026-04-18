Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,151 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 18,015 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 12.1% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,250,829 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,541,877,000 after purchasing an additional 392,547 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day moving average of $301.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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