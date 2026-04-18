Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $240,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $226.34 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day moving average of $306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here