Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,088 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $252.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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