Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 19,458 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,964 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 19,458 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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