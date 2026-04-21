Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 10,878 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Bayforest Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here