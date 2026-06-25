BCS Wealth Management Has $285,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Article

Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Article

Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Article

Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also hit during a broader tech and AI selloff tied to weakness in semiconductors, memory-chip concerns, and a marketwide rotation out of high-valuation AI names. Article

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.98.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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