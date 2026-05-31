Beach Point Capital Management LP Trims Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,502 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 257,275 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for approximately 28.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 3.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $74,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.1% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 320.2% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 2.80%.The firm had revenue of $888.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, EVP Jonathan Myers acquired 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. This represents a 3.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $5,156,813.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,704,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $398,795,209.26. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and have sold 512,234 shares valued at $42,516,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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