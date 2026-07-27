Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $381.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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