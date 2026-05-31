Bearing Point Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 641.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $14,791,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 180,390 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 56.2% in the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see improved longer-term profitability, with Zacks raising FY2028 EPS estimates and another report highlighting a potential for more than $1.7 billion in 2026 free cash flow. Article Title

Some analysts see improved longer-term profitability, with Zacks raising FY2028 EPS estimates and another report highlighting a potential for more than $1.7 billion in 2026 free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted some estimates for AR, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027 EPS, indicating mixed analyst views rather than a uniform downgrade.

Zacks Research lifted some estimates for AR, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027 EPS, indicating mixed analyst views rather than a uniform downgrade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Antero Resources (AR) from strong-buy to hold, a negative signal for investor sentiment. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded Antero Resources (AR) from strong-buy to hold, a negative signal for investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut multiple earnings forecasts for FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, and Q3/Q4 2027, which suggests near- to medium-term profit expectations have weakened.

The firm also cut multiple earnings forecasts for FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, and Q3/Q4 2027, which suggests near- to medium-term profit expectations have weakened. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note specifically questioned why AR has fallen since its last earnings report, reinforcing the market’s concern that recent results did not fully satisfy investors. Article Title

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.2%

AR stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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